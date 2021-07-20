Lee Byung Hun to produce and appear in the upcoming rom com Netflix feature film

BH Production onboard with the feature film adaptation of ‘I Believe In A Thing called Love’. Read ahead to know more

On July 19,The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lee Byung-hun will appear and produce the Netflix romance movie ‘I Believe In A Thing called Love’. The story is about Desi, a 17-year-old high school student who decides to have a boyfriend using the rules of K Dramas. Lee Byung-hun might play Desi's father in the drama. Yulin Kuang, who produced the movie 'The Healing Powers of Dude' with Netflix, will be in charge of the adaptation. It is also co-produced by Mary Lee of A Major Media. The movie is based on the popular young adult romance book of the same name by Maurene Goo.

Mary Lee was all praises for the book, she said, “Maurene found a way to tap into the fun world of K-dramas through the perspective of a girl who learns that life is something that you can’t control, and Yulin’s voice was perfect for the adaptation.” To which, Maurene Goo added, “I Believe in a Thing Called Love has found a home with Netflix! I’m so proud of my amazing team—Yulin, A-Major, and BH Entertainment and it’s a thrill to finally share this exciting news.”

This is not Lee Byung Hun’s first time working in Hollywood. He is known to be a versatile actor in the West as well, for notable roles in movies like G.I. Joe, Magnificent Seven, Red 2 and Terminator Genisys.

Recently, he was the first South Korean actor to participate in the closing ceremonies of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. He was part of the cast of ‘Emergency Declaration’, the aviation thriller film chosen in the ‘Out of Competition’ section which premiered at Cannes. The rest of his cast members- Song Kang Ho, Im Si Wan and Director Han Jae Rim were also in attendance.

Emergency Declaration is based on a real aviation disaster in which an aeroplane declares high alert and demands unconditional landing. Lee Byung Hun plays the role of a father who is on board with his son and has aerophobia (fear of flying in a plane).

