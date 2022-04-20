Lee Byung Hun & Shin Min Ah pose in the new posters for popular tvN drama ‘Our Blues’

In the tvN Saturday drama 'Our Blues', various actors appear in an omnibus format. A colourful story unfolds between them and captures the small screen. The production team is drawing attention by releasing posters of the main characters of the episodes that change each time.

In this week's 'Our Blues', the story of the characters who appeared briefly and raised the curiosity of the viewers will be unravelled. In episode 5, aired on April 23, high school couple Jung Hyeon (Bae Hyun Sung) and Yeong Gyeong Joo (Noh Yoon Seo), a high school couple who had a secret love affair between their estranged fathers, and Lee Dong Seok (Lee Byung Hun) reunited in Jeju on April 24, in episode 6 with Min Seon Ah (Shin Min Ah) as the main character, an episode unfolds.

The released poster contains the story of Lee Dong Seok's reunion with Min Seon Ah, who came down to Jeju. Min Seon Ah's lonely eyes, and Lee Dong Seok's faint gaze looking at her heralded deep emotions. The line 'I wanted to be happy even if it was unfair' suggests the story of strong and riveting emotions already. What will be the story of two people who are at odds and hurt but want to be happy again?

On the other hand, the 5th episode of 'Young Joo and Hyun' episode 5 of the tvN Saturday drama 'Our Blues' and the 6th episode of 'Dong Seok and Seon Ah' will be broadcast on April 24th.

