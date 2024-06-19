Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui starrer Hierarchy emerges number 1 on Global Non-English TV list

Hierarchy starring Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui has become the buzz of the town after its premiere. The show garnered over 6 million views last week emerging at number 1 on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list.

Hierarchy takes over Netflix's Global Non-English TV category by emerging as number 1

Hierarchy starring Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Jae Won, and more premiered on June 7, 2024, on Netflix to an overwhelming response. The K-drama has certainly succeeded in garnering everyone’s eyes and attention as it has been rising in views over the OTT platform.

On June 19, 2024, it was revealed that Hierarchy took the number 1 spot on the Global Non-English TV list of Netflix. Hierarchy garnered a whopping 6.3 million views this week from June 10 to June 16.

Meanwhile, Hierarchy has successfully remained on Netflix’s Global Non-English list for two consecutive weeks. It entered the list soon after its premiere proving its power of getting everybody’s attention with its gripping mystery thriller and suspense storyline.

Additionally, Hierarchy emerged at the top of the charts in nine countries and appeared in the top 10 lists in 72 countries including India, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Know more about Hierarchy

Hierarchy stars Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, and Kim Jae Won along with Lee Won Jung, and Ji Hye Wan in the main roles. The K-drama is set in an elite school called Jooshin High School which only admits the top 0.01 percent of students.

The school is a playground of power and secrets with a strong hierarchy at work among rich students. But, everything is threatened when a scholarship kid, Kang Ha (Lee Chae Min) enters the school. He is there to reveal the ugly truth behind a former student’s murder and it might destroy the sparkly yet fake lives of the rich students there.

Advertisement

Know Lee Chae Min

Lee Chae Min is one of the top rising South Korean actors who has been cementing his grip in the industry with versatile roles.

Lee Chae Min’s role in Crash Course in Romance earned him recognition everywhere. Meanwhile, he has acted in See You in My 19th Life and Love All Play. His first lead role came in Hierarchy.

ALSO READ: Lee Chae Min with his Hierarchy co-star Roh Jeong Eui to lead upcoming romantic comedy Bunny And Her Boys: Report