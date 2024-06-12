Hierarchy, the new South Korean web series instantly became a viral sensation among fans since its release. Starring Lee Chae Min in the lead role, the plot of the show follows students from elite families harboring deep dark secrets. Furthermore, the show has now ranked second on the list of global non-English TV shows.

Hierarchy has managed to grab the second spot in global non-English TV list

On June 12, 2024, Netflix released the TOP 10 list of most-watched shows from June 3, 2024, to June 9, 2024. Hierarchy managed to secure the second spot on the list with a total of 26.6 million hours viewed. Furthermore, it garnered over 3.5 million views within just three days of its premiere. The show has grabbed a position in the top 10 list of 51 countries including Korea, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, France, Nigeria, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and more.

Meanwhile, the K-drama, The Atypical Family grabs the third spot on the list with a total of 1.8 million views along with 19.8 hours played. Previously, it took the fourth spot on the list for four consecutive weeks. However, the show has ended with its two finale episodes airing on June 8, 2024, and June 9, 2024.

Hierarchy's cast and plot

Directed by Bae Hyun Jin and written by Choo Hye Mi, the plot of the show follows Jooshin High School, where only the elites of society get the opportunity to study. Apart from Lee Chae Min, the cast ensemble of the series includes Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung, Kim Tae Jung, Pyo Young Seo, Kwon Eun Bin, Seo Bum June, Lee Min Goo and more.

The story of the show follows the lives of students of a high school who belong to the richest families in South Korea. They study at the prestigious Jooshin High School, where the students who will attend the school are chosen at birth. It includes Jeong Jae Yi, who is the first daughter who runs the Jooshin group, and Kim Ri An, who is the successor. However, when Kang Ha, who is not from an affluent family, enters the school, the concrete walls of the school start to crack.

