Lee Chae Min bids tearful goodbye to Music Bank’s MC post with LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae; former partner IVE’s Wonyoung praises: Watch

Lee Chae Min is an up-and-coming actor who mesmerized the audience with his performance in the K-drama Crash Course in Romance. He has proven himself to be a man of many talents and has been a great MC on KBS’ Music Bank for more than one and a half years.

Unfortunately, on May 3, Lee Chae Min finally said goodbye to his MC post at the Music Bank. The farewell was filled with tears and fond memories as his MC partner Eunchae and former MC IVE’s Wonyoung left him with heartfelt wishes.

Lee Chae Min gets emotional during his last broadcast as Music Bank’s host

Lee Chae Min shot his last broadcast as KBS Music Bank’s host on May 3, 2024. Lee Chae Min was first introduced as Music Bank’s host on September 30, 2022, and since that day he has been loved by fans and audiences as the show’s host.

Today, however, Lee Chae Min’s journey as Music Bank’s MC came to an end. On his last time on the stage of Music Bank as the host, the actor couldn’t help but tear up, looking back at his memorable journey. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Lee Chae Min and LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae welcomed the audience and fans together one last time. Eunchae began to note the sad news that it was his last broadcast. To which Lee Chae Min answered ‘yes’ and said it has been 1 year and 7 months since he became the MC of the show. Lee Chae Min could not help but tear up as he uttered those words.

Advertisement

Eunchae went on to ask Lee Chae Min about his experience and in his response, he said they were happy and asked if fans had fun too. Both Eunchae and Lee Chae Min could be seen holding back tears.

On being asked about his memorable moments, Lee Chae Min recalled his first broadcast when he was nervous, and the special "Chae-Chae check EunChaeMin" he did with Eunchae and his performances.

Concluding, Lee Chae Min left audiences with some wise words: "Just like there's one farewell, there will be another start." He promised there would be new beginnings and there would be more chances for them (Eunchae and him) to meet again. The actor said he will try to end this journey by doing his best although he cried once.

How did Lee Chae Min’s former MC partner IVE’s Wonyoung bid him farewell?

Meanwhile, Lee Chae Min’s former MC partner of Music Bank IVE’s Wonyoung also left the actor looking for tissues as she left him with a warm goodbye message.

Wonyoung praised Lee Chae Min for being an amazing MC and said he has become a pro host now. She wished him well and asked him not to get teary again. However, Lee Chae Min could not hold back tears once again at this emotional moment.

We wish Lee Chae Min luck in his future endeavors and wait to see him again on screen soon. Meanwhile, his upcoming Netflix series Hierarchy is set to premiere this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Chae Min with his Hierarchy co-star Roh Jeong Eui to lead upcoming romantic comedy Bunny And Her Boys: Report