Lee Chae Min to join Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hyang Gi, and more in new webtoon-based supernatural drama Cashero; Report

Lee Chae Min is a young Korean actor who has risen to popularity in short time with his notable appearances in some hit K-dramas. The latest reports suggest the actor is gearing up to add one more drama to his acting resume. He will reportedly join the cast lineup of a new supernatural series titled Cashero.

Lee Chae Min to join hands with Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hyang Gi, and more actors for new K-drama Cashero

On May 13, a Korean media outlet reported that Lee Chae Min has joined Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hyang Gi, and more actors for Cashero. Though his character details haven’t been revealed yet, there’s much anticipation to witness his on-screen synergy with the other cast members.

Cashero is an upcoming supernatural series, which is a screen adaption of a popular Kakao webtoon of the same name. The drama will depict the story of an ordinary civil servant named Kang Sang Woong. He dreams of buying a big house and one day he suddenly gets ahold of supernatural powers that make him lose more money.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Meet the cast and crew of new supernatural K-drama Cashero

Lee Jun Ho, known for King the Land (2023), The Red Sleeve (2021), and more popular dramas will lead Cashero as Kang Sang Woong. Kim Hye Joon, who recently appeared in A Shop for Killers will portray Kim Min Sook, the analytical girlfriend of Kang Sang Woong.

Advertisement

In addition, Kim Byung Chul, known for Sky Castle (2018), will take on the role of a lawyer with special powers. He battles the ones who oppose people with supernatural abilities.

Lastly, Kim Hyang Gi, who starred in Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (2022) will play a rebel who possesses supernatural powers.

Cashero will be helmed by director Lee Chang Min, who earlier worked on Welcome to Waikiki. The screenplay has been penned by writers Lee Je In and Jeon Chan Ho, who were recognized for their work on Sisyphus: The Myth.

In addition, the original webtoon Cashero was written by Lee Hoon, while No Hye Ok illustrated it. The drama Cashero is currently reported to be on floors. The release date will be revealed in time.

Who is Lee Chae Min?

Lee Chae Min is a young and emerging actor, who has gained popularity as a host for KBS’ popular show Music Bank. Marking his official acting in the 2021 series High Class, the actor quickly rose to prominence starring in Crash Course in Romance (2023), See You in My 19th Life 92023), and Alchemy of Souls (2022).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Flower of Evil actor Lee Joon Gi dances to NCT’s Taeyong’s solo song TAP at JOONGI’S DAY 2024 fan meeting; Watch