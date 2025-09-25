Lee Chae Min’s admiration for YoonA at Bon Appétit, Your Majesty party moves fans, many demand modern K-drama

YoonA and Lee Chae Min have become top-rated stars once again! Thanks to the popularity of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, which has impressed domestic and international audiences, the sageuk drama set in the Joseon dynasty has received a lot of praise for its actors. A known fan of YoonA, Lee Chae Min was brought into the project just a month before its filming owing to the exit of Park Sung Hoon. He took on the task with grit and aced it, enjoying the fruits of his hard work now. At a recent party celebrating the success of the show, he was seen being a gentleman to the senior actor, and his melo-filled eyes have been the talk of the internet.

Lee Chae Min observes YoonA with respect and affection-filled eyes

Photos and videos from a recent dinner setting involving the members of the Bon Appétit, Your Majesty K-drama, including cast, crew, director, writers and more, were shared online. However, a particular one seems to have become the latest internet obsession. Raising a toast to the rising popularity of their ongoing show, YoonA climbed up a chair to address the tens of people in attendance at the restaurant. In careful consideration of her safety, Lee Chae Min tightly grabbed the chair and observed her from below with admiration in his eyes for his idol. The light smile on his lips and the firm hold on the edge of the furniture impressed the viewers.

Many fans have begun demanding a modern love story between the two. With the visual chemistry, their on-screen romance in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has been a delight to witness. The last weekend of airing remains with troubles awaiting Lee Heon and Yeon Ji Young, the King and his royal chief cook, who has traveled from 500 years into the future.

A revolution written in history and the threat of their separation, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ends with the final two episodes on September 27 and 28, 2025.

ALSO READ: Liking YoonA and Lee Chae Min’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty? 7 similar K-dramas to watch while waiting for new episodes