Lee Chaeyeon confirmed to join lineup in Mnet’s Queendom Puzzle; Girls Generation’s Taeyeon to return as MC

On April 24th, Mnet announced to a South Korean media outlet, "Lee Chaeyeon will appear in 'Queendom Puzzle'." 'Queendom Puzzle' is an entertainment program that completes the strongest combination of a girl group by matching existing girl group members or female artists like a puzzle.

Chaeyeon:

On this day, while the news of Lee Chaeyeon, former member of IZ*ONE appearing in 'Queendom Puzzle' was reported, attention was focused on whether Lee Chaeyeon would try to re-debut in a girl group following her solo career. Accordingly, her agency, WM Entertainment, officially stated, "It is difficult to confirm." In this regard, Mnet raised expectations for Lee Chaeyeon's new performance, saying, "I hope the fans will see it as the birth of a new project group rather than a girl group re-debut."

Taeyeon:

While Mnet's 'Queendom Puzzle', which is newly returning as a follow-up to the 'Queendom' series, confirmed its first broadcast in June this year, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confirmed to appear as an MC. Taeyeon shared her feelings about joining, "It's an honor to be with 'Queendom Puzzle' following 'Queendom 2.' Taeyeon is a member of the global girl group 'Girls' Generation' and a 'vocal queen' who has firmly maintained her position as one of the top K-pop solo artists. Last year, she appeared as an MC and 'Grand Master' in Mnet's 'Queendom 2' and was active. At the time, Taeyeon attracted a lot of attention for her meticulous yet professional side, such as sharing an emotional connection with her junior artists and giving her advice on her stage.

Queendom Puzzle:

Mnet's 'Queendom Puzzle', which foreshadows a completely new format and fun, is an entertainment show in which existing active girl group members or female artists are put together like a puzzle to complete the strongest girl group combination. It is expected that the 'group' performance newly combined for each contest will bring a fresh musical resonance to the global K-POP world.

