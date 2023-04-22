Lee Da Hae takes to Instagram to display her gorgeous visuals at her bridal shower thrown by her friends

On April 22nd, Lee Da Hae said, "On this birthday, which I was going to spend really modestly... I was touched by the unexpected bridal gift from friends.. This is amazing.." In the photo released along with this, Lee Da Hae attended a bridal shower party arranged by her friends. Lee Da Hae is wearing a veil and a tiara and has an innocent smile. The dog in her arms was also dressed in white, drawing attention.

Lee Da Hae:

In another photo, Lee Da Hae was captured taking a certification shot in front of a party balloon. She stretched out her veil and basked in the happiness. Meanwhile, Lee Da Hae and singer Se7en are getting married on May 6 after dating for 8 years.

Lee Da Hae and Se7en:

Lee Da Hae posted on her Instagram on April 17th, "I received my mother's really delicious food, Lua's cute celebratory performance, and my sister-in-law's infinite love and blessings... I came with happiness in my heart. Ha... Thank you so much. , I love you" was posted. In the published photo, Lee Da Hae and Se7en leave the sunset behind and a second before they kiss. On this day, the two met Bada from the group S.E.S and were all smiles with her. Bada and Se7en showed their close friendship by taking various poses together.

The couple:

On April 26th, Lee Da Hae posted photos on her social media handles account with the caption, "I'm happy just to meet Yujin, whom I love so much. In the photo, Se7en and Lee Da Hae and Baek Jong Won and So Yoo Jin are posing together. The harmonious appearance draws attention. Lee Da Hae said, "I received and was fed well by the chef with a golden hand, which makes me magically hungry again just talking about it, and my stomach bulged out, it really did," she said after the dinner. At the same time, Lee Da Hae said, "Thank you very much to everyone who congratulated me."

ALSO READ: Jinny’s Kitchen Ep 9 Highlights: BTS’ V entertains Park Seo Joon and others; Lee Seo Jin talks about fashion

Advertisement