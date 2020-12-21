From Lee Da Hee & IU to Jin Joo; Here are 5 makeup & hair styles to cop from our favourite K drama actresses

We are looking at the best holiday-inspired changes in makeup and hair to take from our favourite K drama actresses.

The leaves are not only the things changing this winter. The alchemy of yellow, red, brown, and orange colours spreading all over mountains and foliage signal the change of seasons — and a major transition in beauty looks and fashion styles. As the weather shifts to colder winds and longer nights, styles are veering towards deeper, darker shades and more moody vibes. If you’re in need of a quick fix to turn your bright summer shades into fall’s stunning colours, here is some inspo from K-dramas you just might want to cop!

Deep red: If there’s an award category for the most fashionable character in a drama, there’s no doubt who will bring home the trophy: IU, who played Jang Man Wol in “Hotel Del Luna.” Her vintage and era-defining outfits were often matched with a deep burgundy matte lip to portray a more mature, romantic, and Old World vibe. Dealing with lost souls and ghosts from her past didn’t stop her from rocking killer looks! Another noticeable addition to her whole aesthetic is her impeccably polished nails with two-toned or mismatched nail art. Her character is fond of luxurious and beautiful things, and she quite literally had them at her fingertips!

Orange lip: Another standout, unforgettable fashionista in dramas this year is Lee Da Hee, who played Cha Hyun in “Search: WWW.” She’s an empowered corporate leader in the IT industry, and she’s tough and straightforward when it comes to work; however, she turns awkward and cute when she’s in love! Her makeup reflected her personality with pronounced eyeliner to show her strong side, and a pop of orange to represent her more playful character. It’s a perfect balance that achieved a chic, trendy makeup look!

Shades of golden brown and red: Changing your hair colour is also another great way to get in tune with the season. Shades of light brown, red, and gold will match with the fallen leaves and warm-coloured trees in the perfect fall background! Watch “Her Private Life” and “The Secret Life of My Secretary” (which coincidentally had the same title theme) for inspo on how the beautiful leading ladies styled their hair!

Fringe craze: Bangs are always a staple in K-drama hairstyles. If you’re ready to give your fringe a snip, here are some characters who rocked this style: Jin Joo (played by Chun Woo Hee) in “Melo Is My Nature,” and Eun Dan Oh (played by Kim Hye Yoon) in “Extraordinary You.” Bangs can drastically change your look and give you a youthful glow. Just make sure you roll them up in curlers to prevent them from going flat!

Chic bob: If you’re done with your plain hairstyle and have the courage to opt for a drastic, head-turning change, go for a short bob. It can be less maintenance and you can style it easily — whether you want to go for a soft, feminine look like Shin Min Ah‘s in “Chief of Staff,” or a daring and powerful one like Kim Sun Ah’s in “Secret Boutique.”

ALSO READ: Most Fashionable K Pop Group of 2020: Fans bow down to BTS and BLACKPINK's style statements this year

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×