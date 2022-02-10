Lee Da Hee to join Super Junior’s Choi Siwon in the upcoming romantic comedy drama ‘Dating to Death’

As a result of media reports on February 10th, Lee Da Hee was selected as the female lead in the new seezn romantic comedy drama 'Dating to Death' which depicts a sweet and salty love story in reality. Last month, news broke that Choi Siwon had been cast in the drama. Expectations are high whether the meeting between Siwon Choi and Dahee Lee will happen.

Lee Da Hee’s breakout year was 2013, when she appeared in the hit courtroom drama ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’. This was followed by her first leading role in a television drama, the 2014 revenge drama ‘Big Man’. Her popularity increased further when she appeared in the 2015 drama ‘Mrs. Cop’. In 2018, Lee Da Hee starred in the hit romantic comedy series ‘The Beauty Inside’.

In 2019, she was cast as one of three female leads in the romance drama ‘Search: WWW’. On July 3, she was announced as a host for the girl group reality series ‘Queendom’ alongside Jang Sung Kyu, and will premiere in late August. On March 11, 2020, she was a host, alongside Jang Sung Kyu, for Mnet’s boy group reality series ‘Road to Kingdom’, which is the sequel to ‘Queendom’.

Choi Siwon is a member of South Korean boy group Super Junior. Choi Siwon worked as special representative of UNICEF Korea for children’s issues over the last four years before he was chosen as UNICEF regional ambassador for East Asia and Pacific in November 2019.

Aside from being a member of Super Junior, Choi has also ventured into solo activities, mainly acting. He played lead roles in the Korean dramas ‘Oh! My Lady’ (2010), ‘Poseidon’ (2011), ‘Revolutionary Love’ (2017), and ‘My Fellow Citizens!’ (2019) and had supporting roles in ‘Athena: Goddess of War’ (2010), ‘The King of Dramas’ (2012) and ‘She Was Pretty’ (2015).

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.