Lee Da Hee replaces Seo Ye Ji in the new OCN drama ‘Island’; Cha Eun Woo and more join the cast

The new drama, which Seo Ye Ji left, known as ‘Island’ has confirmed the main cast with Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon. 'Island' is a fantasy action drama that is a modern retelling of the legends and tales of the beautiful island of Jeju. The drama will be airing in the first half of 2022.

Director Bae Jong, who has been recognized for his excellent and delicate directing skills across humanism and action, such as the movies 'Welcome to Dongmakgol' and 'Fabricated City', will be directing this fresh and fun series, bringing his unique vision on board!

Kim Nam Gil takes on the role of Ban, an activist that will do anything to fight evil but cannot socialise with other humans and would rather surround himself with pressing matters of justice to the point of forgetting himself. Lee Da Hee will be playing Won Mi Ho, a third generation chaebol and teacher. She resides in Jeju Island to isolate herself from the busy city life and the issues that she does not want to face. Lee Da Hee is known for her memorable acting in dramas like ‘Search: WWW’, ‘Luca: The Beginning’ and ‘Beauty Inside’.

Cha Eun Woo takes a different route than his usual roles of the ‘stoic and brooding young man’ characters and instead will transform into a hip, catholic exorcist who goes by the name John. In the drama, he is a noble character that does everything in his power to fight demons while keeping his own in the back of his mind. Sung Joon takes on the role of Goong Tan who works alongside Ban to bring justice to any person who was wronged in Jeju Island. Each character has their fair share of skeletons in their closet, but while fighting injustice in Jeju Island, will their demons also come out?

'Island' will start filming in October with the goal of airing in the first half of 2022.

ALSO READ: Yumi’s Cells Ep 3 & 4 Review: Yumi and Goo Woong go from confused to much more in a span of two dates

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the drama concept and cast lineup? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.