Lee Da Hee REVEALS the truth behind her neck mark, her philosophies & more in an interview

Actress Lee Da Hee participated in a stunning pictorial and insightful interview with GQ Korea. Read some golden excerpts from the interview below.

Actress Lee Da Hee is another stunning beauty that features in the top Korean celebrities’ list. She is widely recognized for her role in I Can Hear Your Voice, The Beauty Inside and Search WWW. She was recently seen in the show L.U.C.A: The Beginning. She recently has been offered the role of the female lead of the show Island. She showcased her various sides in GQ Korea’s latest pictorial interview.

Lee Da Hee has confessed that she tries to smile as much as she can, since people often think negatively when she has a resting face. She finds it easier to smile and open up with people, if they are happy too, and engage positively. It was also revealed that she strives to keep herself optimistic. By keeping her thoughts and actions positive, it helps to pave the way for the future, if any opportunity comes knocking. She also thinks that things have been promising since she has started complimenting others. She wishes to be remembered as a person who gives off good energy, and appreciates the beauty in others as well as herself.

Talking about her performances in ‘Beauty Inside’, ‘Search: WWW’, and ‘L.U.C.A.: The Beginning’, Lee Da Hee has admitted that she doesn’t mind if fans remember her mostly because of her performance as a villain, in the former. The fact that the audience thinks of her, and believes her to be memorable, is love enough, and she likes it very much. Additionally, she says that trying new things and roles is something that is important to her. If she kept repeating the same flashy performances, it might become repetitive, and not allow her to grow as an actress. “if I try something else and it works, then it works. If not, then I find something else to make up for it,” she stated firmly.

Speaking about the mark on her neck, Lee Da Hee said that it came from a necklace that was made with her grandmother’s ring. Her grandparents died unexpectedly in a car accident, and she felt broken. Since they were quite healthy, she had believed that they would live a long time to see her becoming successful. She shared that even though they used to criticize her because she wasn’t making a lot of money, they still sang praises about her whenever she appeared on the TV.

Check out her gorgeous pictorial here:

