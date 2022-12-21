Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, Park So Dam & Nichkhun confirmed as MCs for 37th Golden Disc Awards

The special award event will be hosted by Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, Park So Dam, and Nichkhun from 2PM. Lee Da Hee and Sung Si Kyung will be working together for the fourth year. The Golden Disc Awards will once again be hosted by the two who already have a solid reputation as ‘Trustworthy MC combination.’ The spotlight will be shared by Lee Da Hee, who has experience serving as an MC for a variety of entertainment programmes, and Sung Si Kyung, who has solid hosting abilities.

Nichkhun from 2PM will also be appearing as an MC alongside Park So Dam, adding to the excitement. Since the award ceremony will take place in Thailand, he will communicate with fans in both Korean and Thai.

The award ceremony will take place at Rajamangala stadium in Bangkok on January 7 at 8 PM KST.

Park So Dam’s return to the Entertainment Industry

Also returning as the MC for the awards ceremony is actress Park So Dam. The actress acknowledged her disappointment at not being able to attend the show last year, but she is now overjoyed to be able to step up and take the mic in one of the ceremony's most involved roles.

Park So Dam appeared in public for the first time in a year on December 19, 2022, after battling thyroid cancer for a year. She appeared at the press conference for her upcoming film, ‘Phantom,’ and she opened up about her genuine feelings. She said, “I am sorry for causing so many people to worry about me. I always tell my fans to be healthy, both physically and internally, but I couldn’t keep that promise, and for that, I am so sorry.”