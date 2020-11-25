Lee Da Hee SURPRISES her Search: WWW co star Im Soo Jung on Single in Seoul sets with THIS sweet gift

Lee Da Hee recently surprised her Search: WWW co-star Im Soo Jung by sending a coffee truck to the sets of her upcoming film Single in Seoul.

Lee Da Hee sent a sweet gift to her Search: WWW co-star Im Soo Jung’s film set! On November 24, Im Soo Jung shared photos on Instagram of the coffee truck sent by Lee Da Hee. One banner from Lee Da Hee read, “I support my beloved Soo Jung unnie and the film Single in Seoul,” and another one on the truck read, “Do your best, my beloved Soo Jung unnie!” Im Soo Jung expressed her gratefulness to her former co-star, saying, “It was cold because of the freezing weather, but your warm heart came here. Thank you. I love you, Da Hee.” Then she tagged Lee Da Hee’s Instagram username and called her, “My Cha Hyun,” which is the name of Lee Da Hee’s character in the drama Search: WWW.

Lee Da Hee responded to the post by leaving a comment that read, “My little cutie,” which is also a reference to Im Soo Jung’s character in Search: WWW, and Im Soo Jung replied with, “I miss you.”

Lee Da Hee and Im Soo Jung appeared in the 2019 tvN drama Search: WWW together and have maintained a close friendship since then. Im Soo Jung is currently filming the movie Single in Seoul with Lee Dong Wook and Esom, while Lee Da Hee is working on the upcoming tvN drama LUCA with Kim Rae Won.

For the unversed, Single in Seoul will follow three single people being “single” in their own ways and focus on how things change once they cross paths. LUCA tells a tale based on Charles Darwin’s Origin of Species about a person who was born into the mysterious world of genetics and thrust alone into society.

