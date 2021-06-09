Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si's Youth Of May bids adieu with a sombre finale and solid viewership ratings

On June 8, KBS’s drama Youth of May came to an end. Read on to find out.

Goodbyes are hard but every good thing must come to an end. Yesterday, on June 8, KBS' Youth Of May aired its last episode. Youth of May is set in May in the 1980s. The 80s in South Korea was an especially turbulent and important period in the history of the nation and is marked by the Gwangju Uprising, a historically significant event. During the Gwangju Uprising, citizens of Gwangju took up arms against government troops when Chonnam University student protestors were fired upon, beaten and even killed. The incident claimed around 600 victims and remains a significant event even today.

Gwangju Uprising has inspired many films and TV dramas, and one recent drama based upon the historically significant event was, of course, the Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si starrer Youth Of May! The show witnessed a heartbreaking end as fans were left teary-eyed. In the year 2021, an older Hee Tae receives a piece of paper and it says, "Myung Hee refuses to be buried next to Hee Tae". The piece of paper has her wedding vows written down and Hee Tae breaks down inconsolably.

In the final voice over, Hee Tae visits her grave with flowers and says, "2021, The first May from Hwang Hee Tae." His final goodbye to his beloved Myung Hee. It seems like fans were truly moved by the drama's emotional and sombre finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of Youth of May garnered average nationwide viewership ratings of 4.6 and 5.6 percent. This is close to its personal best of 5.7 percent, which it set on May 25, and an increase over last episode‘s ratings of 5.3 percent.

