Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung meet by chance several times in the new ‘Melancholia’ stills

The first still picture of Im Soo Jung as the math teacher Ji Yoon Soo and Lee Do Hyun as math genius Baek Seung Yu in the tvN Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Melancholia' which will be aired for the first time on November 3rd. has been revealed and is attracting attention.

Ji Yoon Soo ( Im Soo Jung) and Baek Seung Yu (Lee Do Hyun), who lived completely different lives in the play, started to step into each other's world little by little while passionately colliding and empathizing through mathematics. Even in the published photos, the warm and special sympathy between the two of them is contained, making the heart pound.

In particular, the scenery with ice cream in the middle of the playground gives a warm feeling and makes the viewers laugh. The unexpected surprise of Ji Yoon Soo's big eyes and Baek Seung Yu, who indifferently gives ice cream, stimulates a pleasant curiosity about what kind of story is hidden.

In addition, Ji Yoon Soo and Baek Seung Yu, facing each other surrounded by dark green trees, arouse curiosity. Ji Yoon-soo, who has not lost his gentle smile to Baek Seung-yu's erratic expression, is conveyed with considerable skill as a teacher.

Im Soo Jung (Ji Yoon Soo) and Lee Do Hyun (Baek Seung Yu), who have permeated the characters like this, in one cut, harmonize with their surroundings, providing a fresher, watercolor like atmosphere. Expectations are also high in the performances of the two actors, who will capture the process of finding an answer in an exciting way instead of the mathematical stereotype of finding an answer.

Meanwhile, 'Melancholia' depicts a story more beautiful than mathematics, transcending the myths and prejudices of math teachers and math geniuses against the background of a private high school that is a breeding ground for preferential corruption.

