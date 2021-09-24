Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung participate in the first script reading for upcoming tvN drama 'Melancholia'

Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung
More exciting news from K-drama land! tvN’s new drama 'Melancholia' has shared a behind-the-scenes look at its first script reading! In addition to the two lead actors Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun, scriptwriter Kim Ji Woon and director Kim Sang Hyuk also attended the first script reading. 

'Melancholia' is an upcoming drama about a corrupt private high school that shows preferential treatment to certain students. Im Soo Jung stars as Ji Yoon Soo, a passionate high school math teacher and Lee Do Hyun will essay the role of Baek Seung Yoo, a loner who is ranked at the last place at his high school but was a renowned math prodigy as a child.

Im Soo Jung, who plays Ji Yoon Soo shared that her character's "innocent determination and passion" to teach her students the joys of learning rather than just give them the means to pass college entrance exams is what drew her to the character the most. On the other hand, Lee Do Hyun immersed himself into his character, Baek Seung Yoo, who voluntarily becomes an outsider while hiding his past as a child math prodigy who disappeared. Lee Do Hyun effectively portrayed the emptiness of the "genius math prodigy who has lost his path in life.

Jin Kyung will play Noh Jung Ah, an influential person at the corrupt Ahsung Private Educational Institute and the head of the school administration at Ahsung High School. Choi Dae Hoon will essay the role of Ryu Sung Jae, Ji Yoon Soo’s fiancé and a policy advisor at the Office of Education. He is a gentleman when it comes to his lady love but possesses a strong competitive streak! The script reading was also included the other cast members including Jang Hyun Sung, Byun Jung Soo, Kim Ho Jin, and Woo Davi.

You can check the script reading photos below:

'Melancholia' will premiere sometime in the second half of 2021.

When is Melancholia expected to air?
Melancholia starring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung is expected to air in the second half of the year.
Credits: News1


