Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung share new heartfelt stills from the upcoming tvN drama 'Melancholia'

tvN’s upcoming drama 'Melancholia' has released new stills featuring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung in lead roles. Set in a private high school that is rife with corruption, 'Melancholia' will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo, played by Im Soo Jung and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo, played by Lee Do Hyun as they fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.

Lee Do Hyun plays Baek Seung Yoo, a guy of few words who is a voluntary outsider and enjoys taking photos with a DSLR camera. Although ranked last place at his high school, he actually dominated math Olympiads when he was younger, entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at age 10, and dropped out at age 12. In the newly released photos, Lee Do Hyun casts an empty gaze devoid of emotions.

He’s completely passionless, piquing curiosity about his backstory. In one photo, he is holding a camera with the same blank expression he always wears, but it will be intriguing to get to know him.

