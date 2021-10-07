Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung share new heartfelt stills from the upcoming tvN drama 'Melancholia'
tvN’s upcoming drama 'Melancholia' has released new stills featuring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung in lead roles. Set in a private high school that is rife with corruption, 'Melancholia' will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo, played by Im Soo Jung and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo, played by Lee Do Hyun as they fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
Lee Do Hyun plays Baek Seung Yoo, a guy of few words who is a voluntary outsider and enjoys taking photos with a DSLR camera. Although ranked last place at his high school, he actually dominated math Olympiads when he was younger, entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at age 10, and dropped out at age 12. In the newly released photos, Lee Do Hyun casts an empty gaze devoid of emotions.
He’s completely passionless, piquing curiosity about his backstory. In one photo, he is holding a camera with the same blank expression he always wears, but it will be intriguing to get to know him.
On the other hand, Im Soo Jung stars as Ji Yoon Soo, a passionate and a giving teacher who is determined to show the fans the joy of math and the beauty of equations. Although seemingly unrealistic, her idealistic approach is validated by the fact that her students dominate Math Olympiads and are admitted to top universities.
Im Soo Jung's genuine kindness and sincerity is reflected in her eyes and her body language. She looks endearingly at her students and selflessly helps them.
'Melancholia' is set to premiere on November 3 at 10.30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN in the Wednesday and Thursday slot.
