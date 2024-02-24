Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun's occult mystery film Exhuma draws 1 million moviegoers in under 3 days

The highly anticipated new film Exhuma has made a remarkable debut at the box office. The occult mystery movie, featuring Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Shik, and Yoo Hae Jin, has exceeded 1 million moviegoers in just three days after its release.

Exhuma draws over 1 million moviegoers

After dominating the Korean box office for its first two days of release on February 22 and 23, Exhuma has already crossed the 1 million moviegoers milestone. According to the Korean Film Council, the film had accumulated a total of 1,000,891 moviegoers by the morning of February 24, achieving this feat in less than three days since its premiere.

Remarkably, Exhuma achieved this milestone faster than the recent blockbuster 12.12: The Day, which emerged as Korea’s biggest box office hit of 2023. While 12.12: The Day took approximately four days to surpass 1 million moviegoers, Exhuma accomplished this feat in a shorter time frame, underscoring its strong appeal and early success at the box office.

More about Exhuma

Exhuma is an occult mystery film that follows the story of two exorcists, portrayed by Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun, along with a mortician played by Yoo Hae Jin, and a feng shui master played by Choi Min Sik. Together, they specialize in relocating mysterious graves in exchange for a substantial sum of money. The film, which has been invited to the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, premiered in theaters on February 22, captivating audiences with its intriguing plot and stellar cast.

Advertisement

Exhuma emerges as a cinematic powerhouse of 2024, captivating audiences with its thrilling narrative and exceptional performances. With stellar pre-sale numbers, rising box office figures, and critical acclaim, the film has already firmly established its dominance.

Despite facing stiff international competition from major releases like Dune: Part Two and Wonka, Exhuma has maintained its stronghold, securing the top spot in advance reservations for an impressive five consecutive days pre-release. The movie boasts an impressive 54% real-time reservation rate, accompanied by a staggering 369.99 million advance bookings. Surpassing 1 million moviegoers even before the film reached the three-day mark is a testament to its current impact and widespread appeal.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Choi Min Sik, Yoo Hae Jin are mysterious quartet in new character posters for Exhuma