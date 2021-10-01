Lee Do Hyun and Lim Soo Jung are all heart eyes in the newly released teaser for ‘Melancholia’

Lim Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun are attracted to each other with a special mathematical formula. The legacy teaser video will be released in tvN's 15th anniversary special project 'Melancholia', which will be aired for the first time on November 3. It guides you into the world of 'melancholia'.

'Melancholia' is a drama depicting a story that is more beautiful than mathematics, transcending the myths and prejudices of math teachers and math geniuses in the background of a private high school that is a breeding ground for preferential corruption. Expectations of prospective viewers are high with the meeting of Lim Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun.

The released legacy teaser video contains the companionship of Ji Yoon Soo (Lim Soo Jung) and Baek Seung Yu (Lee Do Hyun), who shine like the sunlight shining between the leaves. The sight of two people walking side by side on a quiet campus gives a pleasant feeling of comfort. In particular, the concept that expresses everything that exists between the two through the eyes of mathematics is interesting. In the footsteps we walk together, the formula of universal gravitation pulls between the two, the formula for the periodic motion of the pendulum in our hands, and the angle and distance of the gaze contain the Pythagorean theorem. The feast of formulas embroidered everywhere the eyes touch, shows the world of two people full of numbers.

In addition, the phrase 'the moments we were immersed in even without answers', which foretells the heartbreaking days unfolding before Ji Yoon Soo, a teacher who communicates with mathematics, and Baek Seung Yu, a genius, are added, making the first meeting with these people eagerly awaited. Following the previously released main poster, 'Melancholia', which took off another layer of veil through a legacy teaser video, is the chemistry between Lim Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun that makes you smile just by looking at it, as well as a fresh setting using mathematics as a medium for infinite interest and curiosity. tvN's 15th anniversary special project 'Melancholia' will premiere on Wednesday, November 3 at 7 pm IST.

