Lee Do Hyun and Lim Soo Jung share an intimate gaze in the upcoming drama ‘Melancholia’

tvN released the main poster for ‘Melancholia’ with the first broadcast date on September 30th. ‘Melancholia' is set in a private high school that is a breeding ground for preferential corruption, and tells a love story that overcomes the conventional wisdom and prejudice of math teachers and math geniuses. The drama is set to release on November 3.

<멜랑꼴리아> 메인포스터 또 공개 승유가 윤수를 바라보는 각도,

나란히 걸어가는 둘 사이의 거리까지

수학이 이렇게 설레는 거였나요? 답은 없어도, 우리가 몰두했던 순간들

tvN 15주년 특별기획 <멜랑꼴리아>

11/3 [수] 밤 10:30 tvN 첫 방송#멜랑꼴리아 #MELANCHOLIA #임수정 #이도현 #수포자 pic.twitter.com/1bG1bVDdjH — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) September 30, 2021

The main poster released on this day contains a picture of Ji Yoon Su (Lim Soo Jung), a math teacher with passion and a pulpit, and Baek Seung Yu (Lee Do Hyun), a disappeared math genius, walking through a dense landscape.The sympathy of Ji Yoon Su and Baek Seung Yu, who share their eyes in a painting background, gives a warm resonance to the viewers.

<멜랑꼴리아> 메인포스터 대공개 마주 본 윤수와 승유,

그 사이를 가득 채운 수식들!

멜랑꼴리아가 선사할 무한대의 설렘 답은 없어도, 우리가 몰두했던 순간들

tvN 15주년 특별기획 <멜랑꼴리아>

11/3 [수] 밤 10:30 tvN 첫 방송#멜랑꼴리아 #MELANCHOLIA #임수정 #이도현 #tvN pic.twitter.com/u7Npuotj2d — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) September 30, 2021

In particular, the sincerity towards her students is conveyed from the expression on the face of Ji Yoon Su, who looks at Baek Seung Yu, like a teacher who tries to show the surprising and wonderful joy of mathematics to students who are trapped in the entrance exam hell. In addition, Baek Seung Yu's eyes on Ji Yoon Su started to twinkle as if he had regained his curiosity, unlike the one he lost interest in mathematics and dried up.

The meeting between Ji Yoon Su, a teacher who loves mathematics, and Baek Seung Yu, a genius boy who has turned away from mathematics, draws attention to what kind of unknown 'discovery' can be achieved.The chemistry of Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun, who show a high synchronization rate with the characters, also raises expectations.

