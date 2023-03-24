Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran go through a series of troubles in new poster for JTBC’s The Good Bad Mother

On March 24th, JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Good Bad Mother' released three main posters announcing the 'life reboot' of Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran) and Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun)'s mother and son. 'The Good Bad Mother' depicts the story of her mother, Youngsoon, who had no choice but to be a bad mother for her child, and her son, Kang Ho, who became a child in an unexpected accident, in search of lost happiness.

The main poster released draws attention with the contrasting faces of Youngsoon and Kang Ho with sad smiles. A pure and bright smile that contrasts with a cold and cynical expression makes us guess the change that has come to Kang Ho. Above all, the phrase 'I'll be a bad mother just once' added to Youngsoon's complex and delicate face, which is bound to become more bitter the more painful it is to protect her child, and the more terrible it is if you're sorry, makes you more curious about the journey they will take together.

Ra Mi Ran plays the role of Jin Youngsoon, a bad mother who has lived a tenacious life to protect her children. Having raised her son alone while running a pig farm, he is a person who wants to be a bad mother to her so as not to pass on her pain. Choi Kang Ho, the son of a prosecutor who became a child in an unexpected accident, was played by actor Lee Do Hyun. Kang Ho, who had no choice but to let his mother's plans soon become his own life, became a cold-blooded prosecutor with his own secrets. Turning away from his mother and running for success, he becomes a child in an unexpected accident and lives a new life with a bad mother. Meanwhile, 'The Good Bad Mother' will premiere on April 26th.

The Good Bad Mother:

Cho Jin Woong joins The Good Bad Mother through a relationship with writer Bae.It is a return to the home theater after 7 years since 'Signal' (2016). Choi Jin Woong takes on the role of Youngsoon’s husband, 'Choi Haeshik'. Haeshik is the simple and easy-going owner of a pig farm.

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon tops Most Buzzworthy Drama actors of March 2023; Lee Ji Ah, Choo Seung Woo and more follow behind

Advertisement