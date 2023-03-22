Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran share a beautifully heartbreaking relationship in teaser for The Good Bad Mother

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Good Bad Mother' is a touching healing comedy about a mother, Young Soon, who had no choice but to be a bad mother for her children, and her son Kang Ho, who became a child in an unexpected accident, in search of lost happiness. all. It is only after everything is reset that the special story of the mother and child who set out in search of true happiness gives a touching feeling to the tip of the nose in a pleasant laugh.

Ra Mi Ran takes on the role of Jin Young Soon, a bad mother who has lived a tenacious life to protect her children. Jin Young Soon, who raised her son alone while running a pig farm, decides to be a bad mother to her so as not to pass on her pain. Lee Do Hyun plays Choi Kang Ho, the son of a prosecutor who became a child in an unexpected accident. Kang Ho, who had no choice but to let his mother's plans soon become his own life, became a cold-blooded prosecutor with his own secrets. Turning away from his mother and running for success, he becomes a child in an unexpected accident and lives a new life with a bad mother. Ra Mi Ran's hot acting, 'Irreplaceable' Lee Do Hyun's transformation, as well as the synergy of the past that the two will create are attracting attention.

Meanwhile, on March 22nd, the production team released the first teaser video foreshadowing the second act of the wonderful life of Young Soon and Kang Ho's mother. The first teaser video released stimulates curiosity from the beginning with the narration, "Once upon a time, Youngsoon came to Jouri Village." A truck loaded with 'Happy Farm' pigs enters Jo Woori Village, and in her driver's seat, the pig's mother, Youngsoon, takes her first step with her full-term body. The mountain is good, the water is good, and if you get to know her, 'good people' Joe, her son Kang Ho, is born among our neighbors, making her look forward to her future happy days.

The teaser:

In the ensuing video, Kang Ho's changed eyes and Young Soon's hot tears lying in the hospital make them guess the change that has come to them. Above all, “This is a heaven-sent opportunity. An opportunity to live again from the beginning,” said Young Soon, who vowed to become a bad mother once again. Like the question “Can Kang Ho and Young Soon be happy again?”, attention is drawn to the story of these mothers and mothers who will face the beginning of happiness at the end of misfortune.

ALSO READ: The Glory ranks within global top 10 on Netflix for two consecutive weeks

Advertisement