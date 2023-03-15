Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran share a tenacious relationship in poster for JTBC’s new drama The Good Bad Mother

On March 15th, JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Good Bad Mother' unveiled a teaser poster containing the 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' of Youngsoon (Ra Mi Ran) and Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun)'s mother and daughter, raising expectations.

'The Good Bad Mother' is a touching healing comedy about a mother, Youngsoon, who had no choice but to be a bad mother for her child, and her son, Kang Ho, who became a child in an unexpected accident in search of lost happiness. The story of a mother and child who set out to find true happiness only after everything is 'reset' gives a touching feeling to the tip of the nose in a pleasant laugh.

The cast:

Director Shim Na Yeon, who was recognized for her directing skills with 'The Host', and writer Bae Se Young, who participated in the films 'Life is Beautiful', 'Extreme Job' and 'Perfect Others', unite to create a touching healing drama with a delicate and warm gaze. everything is hot Above all, the synergy of the 'trustworthy' corps, including Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo, Jung Woong In, Choi Moo Sung, Seo Yi Suk, Kim Won Hae, Jang Won Young and Kang Mal Geum, is expected to be an indispensable viewing point.

The teaser poster:

The teaser poster, which was unveiled amid everyone's expectations, draws attention with Youngsoon and Kang Ho standing side by side in front of a pig house where the warm sunlight is pouring down and taking a commemorative photo. From head to toe, the pass and bouquet in Kang-ho's hands, which are not disturbed even a single inch, suggest that he has changed his life as a 'dragon in Gaecheon'. Youngsoon, who has only looked at her son all her life, smiles happily while holding onto Choi Kang Ho, who returns home with the good news. Unlike this, Kang Ho's hard face without a smile makes us more curious about the relationship between the two mothers. The phrase 'all mothers in the world are bad' added above the two in 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' is also unusual.

Ra Mi Ran and Lee Do Hyun’s roles:

Ra Mi Ran takes on the role of Jin Youngsoon, a bad mother who has lived a tenacious life to protect her children. Jin Youngsoon, who has raised her son alone while running a pig farm, is a character who volunteers to be a bad mother to her so as not to pass on her pain. Ra Mi Ran, a recognized 'acting master', makes her viewers laugh and cry by portraying Youngsoon's transformation, which becomes more severe when she is sorry.

Lee Do Hyun plays Choi Kang Ho, the son of a prosecutor who became a child in an unexpected accident. Kang Ho, who had no choice but to let his mother's plans soon become his own life, became a cold-blooded prosecutor with a secret of his own. Turning away from his mother and running for success, he becomes a child in an unexpected accident and lives a new life with a bad mother. We are looking forward to the new face of Lee Do Hyun, who foreshadowed the 'everything' transformation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: May I Help You’s Lee Jun Young joins IU and Park Bo Gum in new historical drama Thank You For Your Hard Work