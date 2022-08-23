Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran to star in upcoming JTBC drama? Find out

Actors Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran might be coming together to star in a new K-drama! Helmed by ‘Beyond Evil’ director Shim Na Yeon, and written by Bae Se Young, the upcoming JTBC drama ‘Bad Mom’ (literal title) is set to be a comedy that exudes warmth, about a mother Young Soon, and her son, Kang Ho.

On August 22, it was reported that ‘Youth of May’ star Lee Do Hyun received an offer for a leading role in the upcoming JTBC drama. Following this, the actor’s agency responded to the report, stating, “Lee Do Hyun received an offer to star in ‘Bad Mom’ and is positively reviewing (the offer).”

The star is currently reviewing the role of the son in the drama, Kang Ho. The character follows his mother’s wishes and becomes a prosecutor, but after losing his memory one day, becomes child-like. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Ra Mi Ran will be taking on the role of Kang Ho’s mother Young Soon, who ends up becoming a “bad mom”, though doing her best for her son.

Lee Do Hyun debuted in 2017 through the drama ‘Prison Playbook’, which saw him taking on the role of Jung Kyung Ho’s character’s younger version. The following year, he appeared in ‘Still 17’ in a supporting role. After appearing in ‘Clean with Passion for Now’ and ‘Hotel Del Luna’ and more, Lee Do Hyun took on leading roles in ‘18 Again’, ‘Youth of May’, and ‘Melancholia’.

Actress and television personality Ra Mi Ran was first active in theatre, after which she made her film debut in 2005 through ‘Lady Vengeance’. Among the projects in her extensive filmography, the actress is popularly known for her scene-stealing performance in the hit drama ‘Reply 1988’.

