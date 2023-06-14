Lee Do Hyun dishes if The Glory co-star and girlfriend Lim Ji Yeon watched last episode of The Good Bad Mother

Recently, a South Korean media outlet held an interview with Lee Do Hyun regarding the recently completed drama The Good Bad Mother, his relationship with Lim Ji Yeon, his character and his future military enlistment plans. He goes in depth about how he fel as Choi Kang Ho, how he calls The Glory co-star and his thoughts on the drama.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon:

Many people were curious about Lim Ji Yeon's thoughts on The Good Bad Mother. Lee Do Hyun said that he would have told her to watch the drama, but she was busy filming, so he didn't ask her if she saw it. She knew when the last episode was over and the filming was over, and she congratulated him and said that he worked really hard. Additionally, he stated that they talk to each other without any prefixes and that there is no designated title or nickname. According to Korean custom, titles like oppa, unnie, noona and hyung are typically used by the younger person. Here, Lim Ji Yeon is older than Lee Do Hyun)

Lee Do Hyun as Choi Kang Ho:

Lee Do Hyun responded that he believes Kang Ho is a little more affectionate when they asked him to compare Kang Ho's dating style to his own. He said that Kang Ho's charming and playful personality and attitude of trying to give back as much as he got from Mi Joo are similar to his, but Kang Ho is more diligent and knows more about what the person he loves needs. Lee Do Hyun and Kang Ho are similar, but they also have some small differences. Lee Do Hyun's convincing portrayal of a vengeful prosecutor and a good son in the drama that dominated the Korean and international market. He played himself as Kang Ho and displayed an affectionate love for his mother, Ra Mi Ran (Youngsoon), making viewers laugh and cry throughout the film. He was adored for portraying both the person who suffers an accident and reverts to his 7-year-old self and a son seeking vengeance. Despite being played by the same actor, the characters had distinct emotions.

