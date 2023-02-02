Lee Do Hyun enlisting for mandatory military service soon? The Glory star’s agency responds to reports

Lee Do Hyun is slowly building himself up as one of the most promising actors of this generation by taking up memorable roles. His portrayal in shows like, ‘ Youth of May ’, ‘18 Again’ and more recently ‘The Glory’ have become the talk of the town on their release thanks to his sincere acting. In this case, putting a pause on his career would not be the best pick for the actor however enlisting in military service will halt all his activities for at least 18 months.

On February 2, there were reports of Lee Do Hyun enlisting for his mandatory military service in the first half of the year. The reports also suggested that the actor may wrap up filming for all his upcoming projects by March and enlist for his service after that. Adjustments made to his schedule and not delaying his service in order to avoid standing in the way of his enlistment process were also reported.

Agency’s response to rumours

To this, an official from Lee Do Hyun’s company Yuehua Entertainment has responded with a clarification on the unfounded reports saying that the discussion regarding his enlistment is pending at the moment, “Nothing has been decided so far. Since it is about mandatory duty, we will immediately inform you once it is decided.” The representative further notified that the reports were incorrect, laying them to rest once and for all.

About Lee Do Hyun

Born on 11 April 1995, Lee Do Hyun whose real name is Lim Dong Hyun has over a year until he is required to enlist but the star has previously spoken about participating wholeheartedly to fulfil his duty. Lee Do Hyun’s upcoming projects include the premiere of ‘The Glory’ part 2 which is scheduled for March 10 where he takes up the role of Joo Yeo Jeong who is a plastic surgeon looking to help Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo’s character). His next work will be in the role of Kang Ho a prosecutor who returns to his hometown to live with his mother in ‘The Good Bad Mother’.