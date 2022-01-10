Lee Do Hyun gifts THIS special present to former 'Hotel Del Luna' co star IU

IU and Lee Do Hyun warmed fans’ hearts with their adorable reunion! On January 10, IU took to Instagram Stories to reveal that her former 'Hotel Del Luna' co-star had surprised her with a sweet and thoughtful gift when they reunited at the Golden Disc Awards this weekend.

Showing off the many gift bags filled with macarons that Lee Do Hyun had prepared for her and her entire staff, IU posted two photos of herself with the actor and expressed her gratitude by writing, 'He even brought them for the staff.' Referencing their characters’ story from 'Hotel Del Luna,' she went on, 'A kind and generous firefly came that I was so happy to see.'

IU and Lee Do Hyun starred in 'Hotel Del Luna' previously. IU stars as Jang Man Wol, the temperamental owner of Hotel del Luna (Guest House of the Moon). Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun played Go Chung Myung a Later Silla royal guard captain who fell in love with Jang Man Wol. He was forced to marry Princess Song Hwa and capture and kill Man Wol's rebels to prove his loyalty to the king of suspicions and protect his clan as well as to spare Man Wol from punishment. He allows himself to be killed by Man Wol. The first guest of the hotel, he too has been repaying his sins and secretly stayed by Man Wol's side due to a promise he made.

