WATCH: Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si’s tragic love in Youth of May’s first teaser trailer

The couple’s first look into KBS 2TV’s upcoming retro drama is finally here. Take a look.

Promotions coming in fast and furious, KBS 2TV released the first teaser clip for its upcoming drama ‘Youth of May’ today, on April 9. The undercurrent base for the plot is the significant period of May 1980 for Gwangju Uprising, with the spotlight falling upon a group of young men and women. Hailed as an old-school drama starring Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in the lead, it has already gained a lot of hype.

In the clip, we see a sweet Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) walk in with flowers, before taking a seat to pen down a letter, while a guitar plays in the background. Then, the camera focuses on the finished letter and we get to read the message, “When I think of you, it becomes music. There is a song I want to play for you with anticipation. On the night of May 3, I’ll wait there.” We also get to see a rather innocent Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si) receiving the letter with a smile. The budding romance is then cut short with a gunshot. How will their love blossom?

Check out the first teaser trailer below:

Hwang Hee Tae is a medical student, all determination inside, with a childish surface personality. On the other hand, Kim Myung Hee is a nurse with three years of experience under her belt. And yet, she has already been through several hardships. The show also stars Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok. The show is being directed by Song Min Yeop and is expected to start airing on May 3 of this year.

Also Read: The Penthouse star Lee Ji Ah makes a generous donation to students affected by Covid 19

How excited are you for the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :KBS 2TV

Share your comment ×