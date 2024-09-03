Lee Do Hyun hosts childhood friend’s wedding taking leave from military, joined by girlfriend Lim Ji Yeon

Lee Do Hyun, the popular South Korean actor, is currently serving in the South Korean military. However, there have been sightings of the artist at the wedding of his childhood friend a few months ago. Despite his military service, the actor took time off to host the ceremony. Additionally, his girlfriend, Lim Ji Yeon, also attended the event.

In July, Lee Do Hyun served as the host at a close friend’s wedding, a fellow classmate from the Department of Theater at Chung-Ang University. The wedding, held at a private venue in Seoul, saw Lee Do Hyun’s participation despite his ongoing military service, showcasing his unwavering loyalty.

It was reported that Lee was on leave during this time and made a special effort to attend and officiate the ceremony. His approachable nature was evident as he kindly posed for photos with guests, highlighting his warm and fan-friendly persona.

What garnered even more attention was the presence of his girlfriend, actress Lim Ji Yeon, who accompanied him to the event. The couple, who have been publicly dating since April of the previous year, first met while filming the Netflix series The Glory, and their on-screen chemistry has since blossomed into a real-life romance.

Lee Do Hyun will be completing his military service sometime around 2025. He has appeared in various popular K-dramas such as Hotel del Luna, 18 Again, Sweet Home, Youth of May, The Glory, and The Good Bad Mother, among others. Moreover, he also made his big screen debut with the movie Exhuma released in 2023.

Lim Ji Yeon is all set to star in the upcoming drama The Tale of Mrs. Ok as her new project. She also recently appeared in the movie Revolver alongside popular actor Ji Chang Wook.

