Lee Do Hyun, Im Soo Jung & cast members participate in first script reading for upcoming drama 'Melancholia'

We are in the last quarter of the year and the steady flow of interesting new K-dramas is exciting us already! Recently, tvN drama revealed a video of the script reading for the upcoming drama 'Melancholia' starring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung in lead roles. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, 'Melancholia' narrates the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.

The table read begins with PD Kim Sang Hyuk greeting the actors. Im Soo Jung gets into the skin of her character, Ji Yoon Soo who is a passionate math teacher, who loves maths in her own way. She thanks the students for choosing the subject of Advanced Mathematics despite the scary name. Lee Do Hyun immerses himself into his character Baek Seung Yoo, a former math prodigy who avoids math after a trauma. He coldly refuses to solve a math problem proposed by Ji Yoon Soo as well. The video also gives a sneak-peek into Baek Seung Yoo’s trauma as we see him getting into an argument with his father. Lee Do Hyun asks viewers to watch the broadcast to see what happens to Baek Seung Yoo after he meets his teacher Ji Yoon Soo.

We are also introduced to the talented supporting cast. Jin Kyung plays Noh Jung Ah, head of the school administration at Ahsung High School who aims to make the school one for only the most elite students. Choi Dae Hoon plays the role of Ryu Sung Jae, Ji Yoon Soo’s fiancé and a policy advisor at the Office of Education. He’s sweet towards Ji Yoon Soo and a perfectionist at work. Byun Jung Soo, playing the top actress Yoo Hye Mi and the mother of Sung Ye Rin played by Woo Davi. Sung Ye Rin’s father and National Assembly member Sung Min Joon is played by Jang Hyun Sung.

Lee Do Hyun revealed that he discovered the true meaning of the word 'Melancholia' after signing the project. He thinks it's a great title and wants to adopt it as the motto of his life. He stated that fans will know what it is when they watch the drama! 'Melancholia' will air on November 3 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN drama.

