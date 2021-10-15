Lee Do Hyun & Im Soo Jung stare lovingly at one another in new character posters for 'Melancholia'

Come November and Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung are all set to bring forth a passionate romance story with 'Melancholia'! Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, 'Melancholia' will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (Lee Do Hyun), who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.

In the new character posters, Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung stare lovingly at one another, their face delivering sweet expressions of care and concern for the other one. Lee Do Hyun’s poster captures Baek Seung Yoo sneaking glances at his well-meaning teacher, who attempts to reawaken his love for math and help the lost student find his way. On the other hand, Im Soo Jung’s poster reveals just how inspired Ji Yoon Soo is by the prodigy’s unique way of looking at the world through math.

You can check out the character posters below:

Lee Do Hyun plays Baek Seung Yoo, a guy of few words who is a voluntary outsider and enjoys taking photos with a DSLR camera. Although ranked last place at his high school, he actually dominated math Olympiads when he was younger, entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at age 10, and dropped out at age 12.

On the other hand, Im Soo Jung stars as Ji Yoon Soo, a passionate and giving teacher who is determined to show the fans the joy of math and the beauty of equations. Although seemingly unrealistic, her idealistic approach is validated by the fact that her students dominate Math Olympiads and are admitted to top universities.

'Melancholia' is set to premiere on November 3 at 10.30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN in the Wednesday and Thursday slot.

