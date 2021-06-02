Lee Do Hyun & Kwak Dong Yeon offered roles in Netflix’s upcoming webtoon inspired drama

The ‘Sweet Home’ actor Lee Do Hyun and ‘Vincenzo’ actor Kwak Dong Yeon might grace your screens together. Read on more to find out about the project.

We might get to see two of the favourite Korean celebrities together in a drama soon! According to reports, another webtoon-based drama is in talks to grace our screens through the OTT platform Netflix. This project might just be another best thing for Korean culture enthusiasts as both Lee Do Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon rose to fame recently and are the current heartthrobs in the industry.

Reports released today, on June 2, reveal that the Sweet Home and Vincenzo actor, Lee Do Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon, respectively, have received offers for the upcoming drama titled ‘Hunting Dogs’. Star News first reported that the actors are confirmed to appear on the drama.

However, both the actors’ agencies denied it. Lee Do Hyun’s agency, Yuehua Entertainment, told a news outlet, “He has received a casting offer for the drama ‘Hunting Dogs’, but it is one of the several projects that is under consideration. Nothing has been confirmed yet.” Whereas Kwak Dong Yeon’s agency, H& Entertainment replied stating, “It is one of the works that has been proposed and is currently under review,” while adding, “Nothing has been confirmed yet.”

The drama is based on a webtoon by the same name, and currently goes by the literal translation ‘Hunting Dogs’. The story revolves around hunting for money as three men get entangled in debt and try to get out of it together. It is an eight episode series directed by Kim Joo Hwan, who helmed Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury.

As for the actors, Lee Do Hyun rose to fame with Sweet Home and currently stars in Youth Of May, alongside Go Min Si. Kwak Dong Yeon was applauded for his intense and flawless portrayal of Jang Han Seo in Vincenzo. He is currently filming for a comedy movie titled ‘6/45’.

For more updates of the Korean entertainment industry, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your comment ×