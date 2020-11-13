Lee Do Hyun praises 18 Again co stars Yoon Sang Hyun & Kim Ha Neul; REVEALS biggest career regret

Lee Do Hyun recently opened up about his experience on the show 18 Again, his co-stars Yoon Sang Hyun and Kim Ha Neul, and more about his career.

18 Again, alum Lee Do Hyun recently opened up about his thoughts on the show finale, his goals, and more in a recent interview via Soompi. For the unversed, 18 Again is about a man on the brink of divorce who suddenly finds himself back in the body of his 18-year-old self. Lee Do Hyun played the teenage version of the protagonist who goes by the name Go Woo Young, while Yoon Sang Hyun played the older version named Hong Dae Young. Kim Ha Neul played his wife Jung Da Jung. The actor talked about how he felt after the drama’s conclusion. “It feels bittersweet that I’ve finished the drama,” he said. “I feel sad that I can’t greet viewers as Go Woo Young anymore. I wanted to show them more of me.”

He went on to add that he has regrets about both his character and his acting. “I’ve never felt satisfied or relieved after any scene in any of my dramas,” he explained. “I felt the same way after Hotel Del Luna. On one hand, I do wonder whether I’d be able to perform the same way if I try again. That’s because in that moment, I put my entire soul into it.”

Lee Do Hyun also described the hardest part of acting in 18 Again: “The one thing I worried about the most was being in sync with Yoon Sang Hyun. I was grateful that most people said that we came across as similar, but others might think otherwise. I’d be relieved to think that I was able to minimize the gap between us. I hope we seemed very similar.”

On the topic of his co-star, Lee Do Hyun shared, “Yoon Sang Hyun always told me positive things. I remember when I was feeling low due to the pressure, and he told me, ‘You’re doing well. Just keeping doing what you’re doing. Do as you wish. It’s okay.’ After that, I felt more comfortable on set.” Lee Do Hyun also mentioned working with Kim Ha Neul, describing how he had been nervous and afraid to work with a senior actress. However, Lee Do Hyun explained that Kim Ha Neul made him feel comfortable on set and gave him good advice. “As that happened, I also began to carefully give my own opinions and create scenes together that way,” he shared. “After filming some difficult scenes, I think we got closer.”

