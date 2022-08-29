Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin and more attended the script reading for JTBC’s new drama ‘Bad Mother’

'Bad Mother' is a drama about a mother who has lived for her children all her life, and her son, a prosecutor who suffers from amnesia in an unexpected accident and returns as a child. Ra Mi Ran plays the mother Yeong Soon, while Lee Do Hyun plays Kang Ho, a son who lost his memory in an accident after becoming a prosecutor.

The two plan to deliver fun and emotion through unique hat chemistry. In particular, expectations are high on what kind of synergy they will show when Ra Mi Ran, a master of comic acting, and Lee Do Hyun, who has emerged as a popular actor. In addition to the two, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Won Hae and Seo Yi Sook completed a solid lineup of actors. 'Bad Mother' will be directed by Shim Na Yeon of JTBC's 'Monster' and written by Bae Se Young of the movies 'Extreme Job' and 'Perfect Stranger'. Filming will begin soon with the goal of broadcasting in 2023.

Ra Mi Ran appeared in more than 40 films but did not receive acclaim or public recognition until she starred in ‘Dancing Queen’ (2012), with one review calling her ‘the standout’ as the protagonist's best friend and hairdresser. She is most prolific as a supporting actress, notably in Lee Joon Ik's ‘Hope’ (2013), for which her portrayal of a young boy's mother won Best Supporting Actress at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards; as well as ‘The Himalayas’ (2015), for which she won Best Supporting Actress at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards. She was also noted as a scene stealer in the hit cable drama ‘Reply 1988’ (2015).

Lee Do Hyun is best known for his roles in ‘Hotel del Luna’ (2019), ‘18 Again’ (2020), ‘Sweet Home’ (2020) and ‘Youth of May’ (2021).

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young share a love-hate relationship in the trailer for ‘The Law Cafe’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.