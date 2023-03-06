Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo and more confirmed as cast members for The Good Bad Mother

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Good Bad Mother' which will be broadcast for the first time on April 26, is about a mother, Young Soon (Ra Mi Ran), who had no choice but to be a bad mother for her child, and her child in an unexpected accident. It is a heartwarming comedy drama in which Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun), a son who learns to be a man, searches for lost happiness. This story of the mother and the child who set out to find true happiness only after everything is reset to the beginning is expected to give a deep impression to the viewers with the beautiful story.

The Good Bad Mother:

Above all, 'The Good Bad Mother' is directed by Shim Na Yeon, who directed 'The Host', which won the Best Drama Award in the TV category at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, and whose sensuous writing skills were recognized through films such as 'Life is Beautiful', 'Extreme Job' and 'Perfect Others'. Take it out. The writers were in agreement. Expectations for a touching healing drama that will be created with a delicate and warm gaze are hotter than ever.

Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, and Ahn Eun Jin will be appearing in 'Bad Mother', making drama fans even more thrilled. Ra Mi Ran will play the role of Jin Young Soon, a mother who has lived a tenacious life to protect her child. She runs a pig farm, and Jin Young Soon, who has raised her son by herself, is a character who volunteers to be a bad mother to her so as not to pass on her pain.

Lee Do Hyun and Ahn Eun Jin:

Lee Do Hyun transforms into Choi Kang Ho, the son of a prosecutor who became a child in an unexpected accident. While ignoring his mother and thoroughly running for success, he becomes a child overnight and lives a new life with a bad mother. Ahn Eun Jin plays Lee Mi Joo, Choi Kang Ho's old friend and only refuge. Lee Mi Joo has a strong personality who can't stand injustice. She returns to her hometown and faces a change when she reunites with Choi Kang Ho, who became her child.

Yoo In Soo is a troublemaker in the village and a pure macho, Bang Sam Sik, who injects pleasant energy into the story. A person like a gourd that’s bitter inside and out, making his parents and even the people in the neighborhood cold. Yoo In Soo, who left an impact through 'Alchemy Of Souls' and ‘All of Us Are Dead', unravels Bang Sam Shik, who cannot be hated, in her own way.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo to finally make solo debut, 1st teaser image and date released

Advertisement