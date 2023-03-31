Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran and Ahn Eun Jin enjoy a sunny morning in the new poster for JTBC’s The Good Bad Mother

'The Good Bad Mother' is a touching healing comedy about a mother, Youngsoon, who had no choice but to be a bad mother for her child, and her son, Kang Ho, who is a child trapped in an unexpected accident in search of lost happiness. It is only after everything is reset that the story of the mother and the mother who set out to find true happiness will touch the viewers’ heart in a pleasant fashion. The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards TV category Best Drama Award-winning director Sim Na Yeon, who directed 'The Host', and writer Bae Se Young, who has been recognized for her writing skills in the films 'Life is Beautiful', 'Extreme Job' and 'Perfect Others', work together to complete a well-made healing comedy.

The public group poster knocks on the heart with a warm sensibility. The faces of Youngsoon, Kangho, and Mijoo enjoying the spring mood in the cozy and friendly front yard of the house are full of happiness. Youngsoon feels the midday sunlight with her whole body, Kangho enjoying a more comfortable and leisurely time than ever before, and Mijoo looking at them with lovely eyes. The phrase 'In April, we will find lost happiness' is a story that will be written in the future.

Ra Mi Ran and Lee Do Hyun’s roles:

Ra Mi Ran takes on the role of Jin Youngsoon, a bad mother who has lived a tenacious life to protect her children. Youngsoon, who has raised her son alone while running a pig farm, is a person who has volunteered to be a bad mother to her so as not to pass on her pain. Ra Mi Ran, who is recognized by everyone else, makes her viewers laugh and cry by portraying the change of Youngsoon, who becomes more bitter when she is sorry. Lee Do Hyun plays Choi Kang Ho, the son of a prosecutor who became a child in an unexpected accident. Kang Ho, who had no choice but to let his mother's plans soon become his own life, became a cold-blooded prosecutor with his own secrets. Turning away from her mother and running for success, he becomes a child in an unexpected accident and lives a new life with a bad mother. Expectations are high for the transformation of Lee Do Hyun, who will lead the drama as a cold-blooded prosecutor without blood and tears and a seven-year-old child.

Lee Mi Joo, who announced her fateful relationship with Kang Ho in the previous 2nd teaser video, is played by Ahn Eun Jin. Mi Joo, Kang Ho's old friend and only refuge, has a deep-seated and confident personality. When she returns to her hometown, she is reunited with Kang Ho, who became a child, and faces a change. Ahn Eun Jin, who is loved by the public for her solid acting skills and her unique personality, proves her true worth once again.

