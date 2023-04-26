Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran's acting with exciting storyline and more: 3 reasons to watch The Good Bad Mother

Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, and Ahn Eun Jin are scheduled to grace the television screen with an uplifting tale filled with humour in the upcoming drama, The Good Bad Mother. The show revolves around the life of a single mother, Young Soon, who lost her husband at a young age. She runs a pig farm and is raising her son, Kang Ho, on her own. Due to her fear of him growing up without financial security, she takes a tough-love approach and is labeled a "bad mother" by some. Despite this, her intentions are pure, and her actions stem from a place of love and protection for her child.

Ra Mi Ran's extraordinary performance

As a result of Young Soon's strict parenting, Kang Ho becomes a successful prosecutor. However, after a tragic accident, he loses his memory and reverts to his seven-year-old self. In this heartwarming and uplifting comedy series, Young Soon takes on the role of a "bad mother" once again to help her son recover. The show follows their journey toward healing and reconciliation. The production of the show is being led by Director Shim Na Yeon, known for her work on popular dramas like Beyond Evil and At Eighteen. The script is being written by Bae Se Young, whose impressive resume includes titles like Life is Beautiful, Extreme Job, and Intimate Strangers. The latest teaser introduces viewers to Young Soon's character, who becomes a tough-love mother for the sake of her beloved son. Ra Mi Ran is once again pushing the boundaries of her acting skills to bring this complex character to life.

Lee Do Hyun: the cold-blooded prosecutor

Lee Do Hyun's effortless transformation into Choi Kang Ho, a figure who has always embraced his mother's plan as his predetermined fate, is greatly awaited. With his secrets, Kang Ho has grown into a cold-blooded prosecutor, but the accident changes everything, and he embarks on a new journey as a child with his 'bad' mother, Young Soon. They embark on a journey to regain happiness and reinvent their relationship, resulting in a heartwarming and amusing drama that will have spectators both smiling and moving. At the same time, he will be seen embodying the character of a seven-year-old after a tragic incident. Fans can't wait to see Lee Do Hyun taking up this challenging role and acing it with grace.

Jouri Village's precious trio

In JTBC's The Good Bad Mother, the focus is on the youth of Jouri Village and the bond between Kang Ho, Mi Joo, and Sam Shik. Kang Ho and Mi Joo were born at the same time in Jouri Village and have a close and precious relationship. Despite Kang Ho's strong determination to become a prosecutor, we can see Mi Joo support and invest in him, which will excite him. However, their relationship might take a turn when Mi Joo abruptly pushes him away with a cold and resolute voice. Kang Ho's calm expression hints at the possibility of a change in their relationship.

The show also features the maternal love of three mothers from Jouri Village - Young Soon, Mi Joo's mother, Mrs. Jung (Kang Mal Geum), and Sam Shik's mother, Mrs. Park (Seo Yi Suk). They represent the love that all mothers around the world share. While Kang Ho expresses his pain over knowing someone's secrets, suggesting that his life as a seven-year-old may have just begun.

The Good Bad Mother, which will air on JTBC starting from April 26 and promises to be a heartwarming and touching drama that explores the complexities of motherhood and the bonds between parents and children.

