Lee Do Hyun to star opposite Go Min Si in Youth Of May; Lee Sang Yi & Geum Sae Rok join cast script reading

KBS' upcoming romance drama has Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in lead roles as they were joined by Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok in the official table read for the drama.

The month of March brings in fresh and interesting K-drama pairings! Recently it was announced that Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi will reunite for the upcoming romantic comedy drama, Us That Year, reuniting on screen since they last starred in the film The Witch. Now, we have another interesting pairing that of Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si. Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si have been paired opposite one another in the upcoming, Monday and Tuesday KBS drama, Youth Of May.

Youth Of May is a timeless romance story between Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who have a fateful meeting in the middle of the whirlwind of events that takes place in May 1980, a historically significant period in South Korea. Hwang Hee Tae is a medical student who has a crafty and mischievous side but in reality, is a determined and go-getter kind of person. Kim Myung Hee is a nurse who is just three years in her career but has undergone all sorts of hardships and difficulties in those three years.

Recently the two actors had a script reading session with the cast and crew of the drama. They were joined by actors Lee Sang Yi, Geum Sae Rok, Oh Man Seok, Uhm Hyo Seop, Kim Won Hae, Hwang Young Hee, and Shim Yi Young. Writer Lee Kang and director Song in Yeob led the script reading session. Youth of May will premiere in May 2021.

