Lee Do Hyun starrer Youth Of May begins on a good note with impressive first week ratings

Youth of May continues with a solid foot forward! Read on to find out.

Lee Do Hyun is back with another terrific series and role in the form of Youth Of May. The highly anticipated drama premiered on Monday on May 3rd at 9:30 pm KST. The 12 episode romance-melodrama series follows the fated love story between Hwang Hee Tae, played by Lee Do Hyun, a medical student at Seoul National University and Kim Myung Hee, played by Go Min Si, a nurse who leads a difficult life. The series is set against the historically significant period of 1980s Korea when young men and women participated in the Gwangju Uprising.

The drama notched up impressive numbers in the opening week of its telecast. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of Youth Of May garnered average nationwide ratings of 4.4 and 4.9 percent during its premiere on May 3. The second episode, which aired on May 4, garnered average nationwide ratings of 3.7 and 4.7 percent. This is a good start as it is just the beginning of the drama.

In the first episode, Hwang Hee Tae comes back to his hometown Gwangju and meets his best friend who is participating in a pro-democratic demonstration. He is part of a group that envision bringing societal changes and governmental reforms in 1980s South Korea. Meanwhile, Kim Myung Hee just wishes to earn enough to study abroad. She crosses paths with Hwang Hee Tae under unusual circumstances. Youth Of May airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 pm KST.

ALSO READ: Top 5 reasons why you should tune into Lee Do Hyun's Youth Of May next week

Are you watching Youth Of May? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

What is Youth Of May about? Youth Of May is a 12 episode romance-melodrama set against the Gwangju Uprising. The drama airs on KBS2TV from May 3 at 9:30 pm KST.

Share your comment ×