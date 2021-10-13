Lee Do Hyun in talks to star opposite Song Hye Kyo in the upcoming suspense drama ‘The Glory’

On October 13th, Lee Do Hyun's agency, Yuehua Entertainment Korea, told Edaily, "Lee Do Hyun received an offer to play the male lead in 'The Glory' and is considering it." Song Hye Kyo, who previously showed synergy with writer Kim Eun Sook in the hit 'Descendants of the Sun', confirmed her appearance as the female lead.

'The Glory', a new work prepared by star writer Kim Eun Sook , is about the female lead, who dreamed of becoming an architect, dropped out of high school due to brutal school violence.It's a sad revenge story that begins with a high school student who dreamed of becoming an architect. However, she had to drop out of school after suffering from brutal school violence. Years later, the perpetrator gets married and has a kid.

Once the kid is in elementary school, the former victim becomes their homeroom teacher and starts her thorough revenge towards the perpetrators and bystanders of her bullying days. The role that Lee Do Hyun is considering is the son of a wealthy family who grew up like a wallflower and is known as an attractive character to help Song Hye Kyo's revenge.

Lee Do Hyun and Song Hye Kyo are currently busy with their own projects. Lee Do Hyun is starring opposite Im Soo Jung in the school drama ‘Melancholia’ as the math genius Baek Seung Yoo, who is a guy of few words who is a voluntary outsider and enjoys taking photos with a DSLR camera. Although ranked last place at his high school, he actually dominated math Olympiads when he was younger, entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at age 10, and dropped out at age 12.

Song Hye Kyo is starring opposite Jang Ki Yong in the SBS series ‘Now, We’re Breaking Up’ as Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is a trendy and intelligent realist. The first episode is set to release on November 12.

