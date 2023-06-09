Lee Do Hyun to enlist for military service soon? The Good Bad Mother co-star Ra Mi Ran REVEALS

On Jun 8, The Good Bad Mother ended and the fans were emotional at the ending of the drama but now they have another reason to be sad- looks like Lee Do Hyun will be enlisting for military service soon. Ra Mi Ran gave her closing thoughts as the drama came to end and one sentence stands out to fans. She said, “Lee Do Hyun, go to the military and come back soon.” Which confirms that now that Lee Do Hyun will be going for his mandatory service soon. The news has not been confirmed by him or his agency as of yet.

The Good Bad Mother’s popularity:

After the 14th episode of the Wednesday-Thursday drama The Good Bad Mother, which aired on JTBC, the show ended. The final episode had the highest viewership ever, with a rating of 12%, and it came in first place across all channels, enjoying continued popularity. This is a record that places first in JTBC's all-time Wednesday-Thursday drama, and it demonstrated the true value of a ‘healing drama’ all the way through. The 14th episode brings Choi Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) to avenge his father’s wrongful death through the justice system and his mother (Ra Mi Ran), love (Ahn Eun Jin) and the villagers come to support him, which was an emotional moment when he finally does what he worked so hard towards. Kang Ho and Youngsoon spend some time together and sing until she passes away in her sleep. One can see that she may have left him but she left him with a village filled with people who care about him, which is a beautiful sight.

The Good Bad Mother:

The 14 episode drama is a slice of life and thriller drama that gives an insight on various kinds of relationships in the form of mother-son, mother-daughter, female friendships, male friendships, friendship with children and even topics like mental health, education pressure, corruption, single motherhood and much more. The morals are not at a forefront but rather it flows in the storyline naturally as it seems the characters also learn the morals as well, which is beautifully done. The relationship shared between Choi Kang Ho and Youngsoon changes depending on the situation but the way they learn to forgive each other is a beautiful process.

ALSO READ: When will EXO’s Suho, Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min starrer JTBC drama Behind Your Touch premiere?

Advertisement