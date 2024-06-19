Lee Do Hyun to narrate military documentary Good Bye Phantom about renowned Korean pilot; Report

Lee Do Hyun is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Amid the enlistment, recently it was reported that the actor has been selected as the narrator for a new documentary titled Good Bye Phantom. This exciting project is about a renowned Korean pilot who served in the Air Force.

On June 19, a Korean media outlet reported that Lee Do Hyun will narrate the story of the KBS documentary Good Bye Phantom. The work is scheduled to be broadcast on June 20 at 10 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST) through KBS1 TV.

More about Good Bye Phantom

Good Bye Phantom is about the life story of renowned pilot Lee Jae Woo, who is otherwise known as the ‘goblin of the sky’. He is also one of the first pilots of the F-4 Phantom II jet.

After completing his training in the United States, on August 29, 1969, Lee Jae Woo along with five more Air Force pilots, flew this fighter across the Pacific Ocean to the Daegu base.

After graduating from the Air Force Academy, he continued to fly Phantom Jets for 30 years in a row. Currently, Lee Jae Woo is around 90 years old, yet he continues to inspire others in his own way. The renowned pilot now teaches younger students at Dongguk University’s Graduate School of International Information.

Meanwhile, on June 7, 2024, the retirement ceremony for Phantom F4-E was held in South Korea. With this, a jet bids farewell, which protected the Republic of Korea’s airspace for over 55 years.

The Good Bye Phantom documentary intends to capture the history and final moments of these fighter jets, while also sharing the pilot’s story of who has spent the most years with the Phantoms.

Who is Lee Do Hyun?

Lee Do Hyun is a talented Korean actor, who made his on-screen debut in 2017 with the black comedy drama Prison Playbook. Within years, he witnessed explosive popularity, thanks to his versatile acting skills, charming persona, and extremely good looks.

Some of his best films and K-dramas include Exhuma (2024), The Good Bad Mother (2023), The Glory (2022), Youth of May (2021), Sweet Home (since 2020), and more.

Meanwhile, in August 2023, Lee Do Hyun enlisted for mandatory military service and is currently fulfilling his duties as part of the Republic of Korea’s Air Force’s military band.

