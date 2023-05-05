Lee Do Hyun’s The Good Bad Mother and Yoo In Na’s True to Love win viewers' hearts; Hit all-time high ratings

Two popular Korean dramas have recently made headlines as their ratings continue to soar to new heights. The Good Bad Mother and True to Love have captivated viewers with their unique storylines, talented cast, and engaging characters, making them the must-watch shows of the season.

The Good Bad Mother’s thriving popularity

The drama series The Good Bad Mother maintained its streak of increasing viewership with each new episode on May 4. Nielsen Korea reported that the fourth episode of the show featuring Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, and Ahn Eun Jin achieved an average nationwide rating of 7.0 percent, setting a new record for the series.

The main character of the story is Young Soon, a single mother who works as a pig farmer while raising her son Kang Ho all by herself. However, because of her strict parenting style, Kang Ho grew up resenting her and considered her to be a bad mother. When he became an adult, he turned out to be a cold-hearted prosecutor who distanced himself from his mother. Unexpectedly, an accident brought him back to his hometown and leading to a reconciliation with his mother. Along with that, he also reconnected with his childhood friend Mi Joo, who is known for her kind heart and a strong sense of justice, and this led to a life-changing experience for her as well.

True to Love’s soaring ratings

The latest episode of the romantic comedy show True to Love, starring Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min, achieved its highest rating to date with an average of 1.2 percent across the country, according to Nielsen Korea.

The plot of the show revolves around Yeon Bo Ra, a famous love coach and author of romance novels, and Lee Soo Hyuk, a charismatic man who struggles with his own love life. Soo Hyuk, who is a selective publishing planner, is unimpressed with Bo Ra initially, but as their lives become intertwined, he finds himself attracted to her. Additionally, Han Sang Jin is introduced as Soo Hyuk's friend and business partner, who manages the Jinri book publishing company.

The success of these two dramas is a testament to the power of good storytelling and talented actors. Both The Good Bad Mother and True to Love have managed to capture the hearts of viewers with their relatable characters and engaging plotlines, and it's clear that they're only going to continue to grow in popularity in the coming weeks.

As the Korean drama industry continues to thrive, it's exciting to see shows like The Good Bad Mother and True To Love break new ground and deliver entertainment that resonates with viewers around the world. With their rising ratings and dedicated fan bases, it's safe to say that these two dramas are here to stay.

