Lee Do Hyun's Youth Of May and Seo In Guk's Doom At Your Service go head to head in the ratings battle

Youth of May and Doom at Your Service continued their neck to neck ratings battle as the only dramas in their time slot. Read on to find out.

The battle for Monday-Tuesday drama ratings has gotten hotter with Lee Do Hyun starrer Youth Of May going head to head against Seo In Guk starrer, Doom At Your Service. They are the only two dramas in their time slot on air currently. Set against the events surrounding the Gwangju Uprising in May 1980, Youth Of May is a heartfelt romance between two youths, who are trying to protect their love against all odds. On the other hand, Doom At Your Service is a fantasy romance between a supernatural being and a terminally ill woman, and how their hearts are drawn to each other, despite their differences.

Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young starrer, Doom At Your Service started with a bang, achieving average nationwide ratings of 4.1 percent with a peak of 4.9 percent for its premiere. Among viewers of ages 20 to 49, the drama recorded average nationwide ratings of 2.1 percent with a peak of 2.8 percent, and in the metropolitan areas, it earned average ratings of 4.2 percent with a peak of 5.2 percent. Doom At Your Service, achieved slightly higher ratings in the second episode with average nationwide ratings of 4.422 percent, a slight increase from its premiere ratings of 4.118 percent.

Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si's melodrama, Youth Of May that is already in its second week of airing and has been doing well too. Episode 3 of Youth Of May garnered average nationwide ratings of 4.0 and 5.1 percent. This is their highest ratings to date and also marked a slight increase from their record of 3.7 and 4.7 percent for its second episode. However, the ratings witnessed a slight drop in Episode 4 with recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.2 and 4.4 percent.

Overall, both the dramas are doing well and audiences are loving it.

Doom At Your Service or Youth Of May, which drama are you liking better? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch the dramas? You can watch Doom At Your Service and Youth Of May on Viki, iQIYI, Viu, YouTube, Netflix or other OTT platforms.

