Lee Do Hyun's Youth Of May breaks personal record for viewership ratings with exciting new episode

Lee Do Hyun's Youth Of May sets a personal best in viewership ratings. Read on to find out.

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si starrer Youth Of May has been winning fans' hearts. For the unversed, Youth Of May is a romance drama featuring Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in lead roles. Set in 1980 during the Gwangju Uprising, Youth of May tells a passionate love story between a medical student Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun), and a nurse Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si).

According to Nielsen Korea, the May 18 episode of Youth of May garnered average nationwide ratings of 5.2 percent in the second half. This is a new personal best for the drama, beating out its previous personal best of 4.0 and 5.1 percent that it recorded during episode 3. Meanwhile, Doom At Your Service recorded ratings of 3.194 percent, a drop from last episode’s 3.952 percent.

This is an improvement considering last week, Youth Of May garnered average nationwide ratings of 4.0 and 5.1 percent. This is their highest ratings to date and also marked a slight increase from their record of 3.7 and 4.7 percent for its second episode. However, the ratings witnessed a slight drop in Episode 4 with recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.2 and 4.4 percent. We cannot wait for the future episodes of Youth Of May. Youth Of May airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 pm KST on KBS.

