Lee Dong Hwi aka Reply 1988's Dong Ryong to star opposite Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo Bin in upcoming drama

Fans who follow actress Jeon Yeo Bin religiously must have known that the actress has quickly become Netflix Korea's favourite. She gained global fame and praise for her character Hong Cha Young in "Vincenzo". While appearing in Vincenzo, she also appeared in the Netflix film "Night In Paradise" which was undoubtedly another worldwide success and earned high praise both critically and commercially. Now, the actress is set to appear in another Netflix original series "Glitch".

You must have heard the saying, "The Universe is glitching" a lot in recent days. The K-Drama "Glitch" deals with a real life event surrounding a glitch in the universe where a young woman's boyfriend goes missing in a flash of mysterious lights. The woman Hong Ji Hyo is played by Jeon Yeo Bin, who gets together with a group of UFO watchers to decode this strange incident and find her missing boyriend.

Actor Lee Dong Hwi, who gained love and fame for his role of Dong Ryeong in the iconic "Reply 1988" will be playing Jeon Yeo Bin's boyfriend in "Glitch". "Glitch" is written by the writer of another brilliant Netflix original, "Extracurricular", Jin Han Sae and will be directed by Director Roh Deok who directed the drama "Very Ordinary Couple". The amazing cast and the team behind the scenes is already raising anticipation about the upcoming drama and we can't wait for it to drop.

