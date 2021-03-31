Lee Dong Min: The man with many names; Take a look at the multifaceted Cha Eun Woo

Did you know all the nicknames Cha Eun Woo is called by?

Cha Eun Woo, born Lee Dong Min, is an idol and actor that audiences of all ages can't help but swoon over. He is well known for his role as a vocalist in the K-Pop group, ASTRO, which debuted in 2016. While fans love listening to his voice, they also can't help but watch him on the small screen.

The artist is one of those celebrities with multiple nicknames. We have made a list of those names along with the reasoning behind them.

Cha Eun Woo

Almost every celebrity has a birth name and a stage name. Many do it to separate their personality while some do it so as to not cause confusion with similar names. After his acting debut in 2014, Lee Dong Min starred in a web series To Be Continued in 2015, for which he garnered a lot of recognition. His character's name was Cha Eun Woo. He used it as his stage name when he debuted in 2016.

Face Genius

It addresses his extraordinarily handsome features. He is the walking definition of Korean beauty standards. His face is so symmetrical, it feels unreal.

Visual King

Search online for his pictures without make-up. Flawless! His captivating and beautiful features make him one of the most good-looking celebrities in K-Pop.

Morning Alarm

He is an early bird. Well, you have to be one if your schedule is as packed as a K-Pop idol's. But he wakes up very early and then proceeds to wake up all the group members.

White Tee Guy

Because he always wore a white t-shirt during the "Breathless" era. Which is your favorite song from "Summer Vibes"?

Butt Min

Credits for this name goes to the artist himself. According to him, his butt is "kind of on the larger side". Coupled with his birth name Lee Dong Min, it became Butt Min.

ManJjit Nam

Describes someone so handsome that they seem to come from the comic world. This answers why he was chosen for Lee Su Ho in True Beauty.

Dongminion

Lee Dong Min is apparently a minion fan. Bello!

Time Bomb

The reason is nowhere close to what we had ever imagined. Apparently, Moonbin cracked a joke and it took too long for our birthday boy to get it. His late reaction dubbed him "Time Bomb".

Roha Protector

If you follow the singer-actor on social media, you might have noticed that he always uses the hashtag #RohaProtector. He makes sure that Arohas are always safe and protected from anything that could harm them. That sweet man!

An Angel from Heaven

He once greeted fans outside Music Bank in a white tee that read A TRAVELLER'S GUIDE TO HEAVEN. An Angel from Heaven is what you are if you claim to be a guide to the place.

Felix

His English name. It means "Happy, Lucky". Felix Felicis, anyone?

Nunu

Is he cute? Check. Is he a baby? Check. Then he is "Nunu". Feel free to call him that or "Nunu-ya~" as everyone else does.

ChaDoomChit/DooDoomChit

Doo Doom Chit is a Korean (text messaging) meme sticker. Fellow members said he looked like one during the live performances of "Breathless". And the name just stuck.

