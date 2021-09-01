Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun cast as leads in the upcoming tvN drama 'Bad and Crazy'

It seems like the year 2021 will be the year for star-studded K-dramas and the latest to join the bandwagon is Lee Dong Wook's new drama, 'Bad and Crazy'! Previously, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook was approached for the lead role of Soo Yeol. 'Bad and Crazy' is a superhero drama about a protagonist who has lived his entire life as a materialistic police detective but transforms into a champion for justice and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called 'K' awakens inside them.

Now in a fresh update, it is reported that Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun have been cast as leads for tvN's Friday-Saturday drama 'Bad and Crazy'. 'Bad and Crazy' will be helmed by PD Yoo Sun Dong, writer and director of OCN's 'The Uncanny Counter'. Han Ji Eun has been cast in another lead role as Hee Kyeom, a police lieutenant in the drug investigation team at a regional police station. She comes from a wealthy background and had a good education, but is considered the black sheep of the family. She loves to challenge Soo Yeol's authority and is a tough lady!

Not just that, Cha Hak Yeon has been approached to play the role of a cop in Hee Kyeom’s regional unit, and that Wi Ha Joon had been cast as 'K,' one of the multiple personas that Soo Yeol possesses. 'Bad and Crazy' will air on tvN by the end of this year as part of its Friday-Saturday drama line-up, following 'Yumi's Cells' and 'Happiness'.

